National highway cut off; 16 airlifted by IAF as floods worsen in Bastar

Floods in Bastar have occurred which have cut off highways and also districts and several villages. The IAF had to be used to airlift 16 people to safety. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Indravati river in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region witnessed severe flooding after heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ and the opening of gates of the Khatiguda and Muran dams in neighbouring Odisha.

At least one person died of drowning, said a senior official.

The flooding followed continuous heavy rain between September 23 and 26 under the influence of ‘Arnab’, which developed over the Bay of Bengal.

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By Sunday, around 6 am, the river reportedly crossed its danger mark of 8.3 metres by a wide margin, reaching a peak level of 12.39 metres causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. The water level has gradually started receding since, providing some relief to the administration and residents.