National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi gets 30-min break after 9 hours of questioning on Day 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 30-minute break after questioning him for nine hours on the fifth day of his deposition in the National Herald money laundering case, news agency ANI reported.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The 52-year-old Congress leader arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.15 AM along with his security escort.

Indian Youth Congress workers protest against party leader Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by the ED in the National Herald case, outside the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI) Indian Youth Congress workers protest against party leader Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by the ED in the National Herald case, outside the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

A strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday’s questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.

Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)