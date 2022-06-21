scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi gets 30-min break after 9 hours of questioning on Day 5

The Congress leader, 52, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.15 AM along with his security escort.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 9:04:08 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after lunch break for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI, file)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 30-minute break after questioning him for nine hours on the fifth day of his deposition in the National Herald money laundering case, news agency ANI reported.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The 52-year-old Congress leader arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.15 AM along with his security escort.

Indian Youth Congress workers protest against party leader Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by the ED in the National Herald case, outside the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

A strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
More Premium Stories >>

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday’s questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.

Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement