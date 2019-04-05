Toggle Menu
SC stays eviction of National Herald House, issues notice to Centrehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/national-herald-house-eviction-supreme-court-associated-journals-ltd-congress-5660198/

SC stays eviction of National Herald House, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Delhi High Court's order asking Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), that publishes the Congress party's mouthpiece National Herald, to evict Herald House.

Eviction of Herald House: SC stays HC order, issues notice to Govt
Herald House in ITO, New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order asking Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), that publishes the Congress party’s mouthpiece National Herald, to evict Herald House. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the question to be decided was whether there was a violation of the lease.

AJL had moved the SC challenging the HC’s February 28, 2019 order. The apex court has issued notice to the government, and sought a response within four weeks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Senior Congress leader Benny Behanan suffers heart attack
2 Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging Aadhaar Ordinance
3 'Will send you to jail': SC warns ex-Ranbaxy promoters over pending dues to Japanese firm