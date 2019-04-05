SC stays eviction of National Herald House, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order asking Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), that publishes the Congress party’s mouthpiece National Herald, to evict Herald House. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the question to be decided was whether there was a violation of the lease.
AJL had moved the SC challenging the HC’s February 28, 2019 order. The apex court has issued notice to the government, and sought a response within four weeks.
Supreme Court stays Feb 28 Delhi High Court order asking Associated Journals Ltd that publishes Congress party mouthpiece National Herald to evict Herald House. Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi says question to be decided is whether there was a violation of lease @IndianExpress
— Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 5, 2019