National Herald case: Won’t take step to vacate AJL premises till case in HC, says Centre

A single judge bench of the high court had asked the Associated Journals Ltd’s (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, to move out of the premises within two weeks.

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will not take any step to vacate the Herald House till the matter is pending before the court. A single judge bench of the high court had asked the Associated Journals Ltd’s (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, to move out of the premises within two weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, which was hearing AJL’s plea against the single judge order, “Till the appeal is pending before the court, we are not taking any action.”

