National Herald case: SC allows I-T to continue tax reassessment of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi for 2011-12

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Income Tax department to re-open the tax assessments of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the financial year 2011-2012 in connection with the National Herald case.

The bench, however, ordered that the I-T team can take up reassessment only after the court hears Gandhis’ petition against the Delhi High Court judgment that had allowed the tax probe. The court also said it is not expressing any opinion on the merits of pleas filed by the Gandhis. The next hearing in the matter is on January 8, 2018. Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, too, has filed an appeal in the matter.

The I-T probe against the Congress leaders stems from an investigation into a complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a court in connection with the National Herald case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the I-T department, said the court should not restrain it from implementing the assessment orders against the Gandhis and others. He said the court should hear the matter and pass appropriate orders.

Swamy had alleged that Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL), which had Sonia and Rahul on its board of directors, had “taken over” the assets of the defunct print media outlet in a “malicious” manner to gain profit and assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Apart from the Gandhis, Congress leader Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda were also named in the case.

In the earlier hearing, a bench Justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer observed that the matter needs “consideration”. The court said it was only concerned with the notice for reassessment, and the rest of the matter could be raised before the assessing officer. “Since respondent (Income Tax department) has put in appearance, we are not issuing a formal notice. However, we are fixing the matter for final arguments on December 4,” the bench said.

The court said it was willing to give two options to the department – either issue a notice and in the meanwhile, an assessing officer can go ahead but the final order will not be given effect, or to hear the matter and decide finally.