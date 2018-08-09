National Herald case: Delhi HC refuses interim relief to Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers were seeking an interim order from the court as the case related to the assessment is listed in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for Thursday. Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers were seeking an interim order from the court as the case related to the assessment is listed in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for Thursday.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has challenged the reopening of his tax assessment for 2011-12 by the income tax department for allegedly not disclosing that he was a director in Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) — an accused in the National Herald misappropriation of assets case.

After Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta opposed issuance of any interim order by the court, a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on August 14. The bench said it would determine whether Rahul was under any obligation to disclose his status as a director in Young Indian.

Mehta, meanwhile, assured the bench that the tax department would not initiate any coercive steps against Rahul till the next hearing. Lawyers representing Rahul had earlier urged the bench to issue an order to prevent initiation of coercive steps against the Congress leader till the next date of hearing.

Rahul’s lawyers were seeking an interim order from the court as the case related to the assessment is listed in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for Thursday. They also sought orders prohibiting the media from reporting or publishing the court proceedings, but the bench rejected the oral plea.

The tax department decided to reopen Rahul’s assessment for 2011-12 as he reportedly did not disclose that he was a director in YI since 2010.

The income tax department’s move follows a probe on a complaint alleging that the Gandhis had misappropriated AJL’s assets.

