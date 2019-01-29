AJL transferred shares to Young India: Centre

The Centre on Monday argued before the Delhi High Court that National Herald publisher Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) has “clandestinely” transferred its majority shares to Young India (YI), in which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are shareholders.

“Calculated clandestine designs were made to transfer majority shares of Associated Journals Ltd to Young India,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.

Mehta further said the land was allocated to AJL on lease for printing press and this “dominant purpose” was stopped several years back.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for AJL, argued that the first inspection notice was given on September 6, 2016 and the allegation of no press activity at the premises was made the first time in June 2018.

He added that the concept of press is not hard structure press and the digital version of the newspaper was started on November 14, 2016.

The arguments, which remained inconclusive, will resume on February 1.