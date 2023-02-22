scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
National Health Mission: Govt flags violation by Opp states; Punjab gets warning

The state has been funded for upgrade and running of 379 primary health and wellness centres, 2,488 sub-centres, and 162 urban PHC-health and wellness centres.

The Centre launched the programme to upgrade 1.5 lakh primary health centres and sub-centres. The Centre roughly bears 60% of the operational costs for every health and wellness centre.
National Health Mission: Govt flags violation by Opp states; Punjab gets warning
The Centre has taken note of at least four states ruled by Opposition parties that were found to not comply at all with the Centre-mandated façade design of Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres, with the Punjab government going a step ahead by branding such centres as Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic. Although deviations such as the buildings coloured white or blue instead of the suggested yellow, and bearing boards stating primary health centre or sub-centre was found in the other three states of Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the name change in Punjab prompted the Centre to assume that the state had stopped implementing the health and wellness centre scheme.

A letter from mission Director Roli Singh earlier this month said that since the state had “stopped” implementing the programme under National Health Mission “therefore releases to the state under NHM do not appear to be feasible”. According to Health ministry officials, letters of compliance to such design needs were sent to all other states.

According to information provided by the Union Health ministry, Telangana was found to be partially compliant with the buildings bearing some of the six graphics suggested in the memorandum and mentioning the name health and wellness centre. And, four states – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan – were found to be “substantially compliant”.

The letter to Punjab earlier this month states that in addition to the façade design, the state also hasn’t implemented activities envisioned under the programme. Health Minisrty officials said although states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have said compliance will be ensured, Punjab has not replied to the letter.

“By not adhering to the provisions of MoU and not following the guidelines issued for AB-HWCs and developing the branding of these facilities as Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state has vitiated the spirit of the scheme,” the letter said. Last month, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 400 mohalla clinics in Amritsar, taking the total number of clinics in the state to 500.

To be sure, the Centre in another component of the Ayushman Bharat – the insurance scheme – has allowed co-branding of Centre and state on the health cards earlier.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 03:12 IST
