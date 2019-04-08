NGT forms committee to look into Yamuna floodplain erosion in Sonipat

The National Green Tribunal on Monday formed a committee to look into the alleged erosion of Yamuna floodplain due to movement of heavy vehicles in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising the principal secretary of the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department, member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the director of the Mines and Geology Department.

“The nodal agency for coordination and compliance will be the principal secretary of the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department. The joint report may be furnished within one month by e-mail so that matter can be taken up before the monsoon,” the tribunal said.

It directed the applicant to furnish a set of papers to the above authorities and file an affidavit of service within one week. The matter is posted for next hearing on May 24.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Krishan Chander, a Haryana resident, who had alleged that the policy of permitting heavy vehicles in the embankments of the Yamuna river was destructing the ecology in Sonipat district.

At the behest of mining companies, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is not taking remedial action and permitting heavily loaded trucks to operate in the embankments of the river. A policy dated February 21 has been issued laying down the procedure for using the embankments by paying fee.

“Though there is a provision against the operation of the vehicles from July to September, this safeguard is not being observed,” the plea alleged.