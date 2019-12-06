Kerala nurse Lini who died treating Nipah patient honoured with Florence Nightingale award

Lini Puthussery passed away after coming in direct contact with Mohammad Sabith, believed to be the first victim of the Nipah virus outbreak in northern Kerala. Lini Puthussery passed away after coming in direct contact with Mohammad Sabith, believed to be the first victim of the Nipah virus outbreak in northern Kerala.

Kerala nurse Lini Puthuserry, who succumbed to the rare Nipah virus infection during its outbreak after caring for the first known casualty in the state, was honoured with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2019 Thursday. The award, presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, was handed over to Lini’s husband Sajeesh Puthur during a ceremony held in Delhi. The award was presented posthumously only to Sister Lini this year.

Presenting the award on International Nurses Day, President Kovind said, “Nurses play a vital role in delivering quality and cost-effective healthcare, addressing multiple health challenges and responding to the health needs of individuals, families, and communities.”

Sister Lini was a nurse at EMS Memorial Cooperative hospital in Kozhikode’s Perambra, where she looked after Mohammed Sadik, the first person believed to have been affected by the deadly Nipah virus in 2018. Soon after he succumbed to the disease, Sister Lini who looked after him in the hospital, too fell ill and passed away.

The Florence Nightingale Award is presented as a mark of recognition for meritorious services by nurses in the country. The award was first instituted in 1973. They are named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, and the very icon of selfless care.

