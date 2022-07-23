The national flag can now remain hoisted through the night if it is in the open and hoisted by a member of the public. As the central government launches a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow for the national flag to be flown even at night. Earlier, the flag could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.

In recently released frequently asked questions on the flag code, the ministry said that clause XI of paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code was replaced by the following clause: “where the flag is displayed in the open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night”.

Clause XI earlier read, “where the flag is displayed in the open, it should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions”.

The government had earlier amended the flag code to allow for machine-made and polyester flags to be used. In a notification last year, the government replaced paragraph 1.2 of Part I of the flag code with the following: “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.”

Machine-made and polyester flags were not earlier allowed to be used.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of independent India. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also written to all government departments on the campaign, with attachments explaining the flag code’s salient features, including the changes made on December 30, 2021 and July 20, 2022. Also attached with the letter are frequently asked questions about the use and display of the national flag.

“You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations and PSUs under your administrative control,” the home secretary wrote in the letter.