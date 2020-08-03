Will not allow 3-language formula in Tamil Nadu: CM on National Education Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said he was “saddened” by the three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and would not implement it in the state.

“We are saddened by the three-language policy introduced by the central government in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state has been following a two-language policy for decades, and there will be no changes in it. I request Prime Minister to pay heed to the unanimous demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three language policy and allow states to make a decision as per their own policy,” a statement from his office read.

Edapaddi’s statement came a day after Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Centre would not force any language on states, in a bit to allay fears. The Education Minister’s statement had come amid protests in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposed Hindi and Sanskrit. Nishank had said the policy leaves it to states to choose the languages.

In a tweet to former Union minister from the state Pon Radhakrishnan, Nishank said he was looking forward to the guidance of the ex-central minister in implementing NEP in Tamil Nadu “I once again like to insist that the central government will not impose any language on any state,” he said.

The M K Stalin-led DMK and many opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed NEP and want a review of the sweeping reforms it has proposed. On Saturday, Stalin said the policy was an attempt at the alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, and vowed to fight it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states.

(With inputs from PTI)

