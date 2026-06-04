Agri Ministry’s platform for farmers, Mahakumbh 2025 among e-governance award winners

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The Union government on Thursday named 16 projects of the Central, state and local governments across the country as the winners of the National Awards for e-Governance. These include the Agriculture Ministry’s platform for farmers, known as Agri Stack; the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s e-Jagriti platform for filing complaints; and the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s conduct of the Mahakumbh 2025.
Ten projects would be given the Gold Award while six would be handed out the Silver Awards during a ceremony on July 2.
“National Awards for e-Governance are presented every year to recognise and promote excellence in implementation of e-Governance initiatives. The 29th NAeG 2026 awardees in seven categories include the gram panchayats category, recognising deepening and widening of service delivery at grassroots level through digitisation,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.
The Agriculture Ministry’s Agri Stack provides data to farmers with regard to finance as well as early warning systems for disasters. The e-Jagriti portal allows consumers to lodge complaints regarding insurance, banking, housing, electricity, finance, medical care, automobiles etc. The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj had seen deployment of e-governance initiatives, apart from physical infrastructure.
The awardees include the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council’s initiative for making blood donation easier through a “blood bag traceability and citizen interaction portal”. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s AI-enabled clinical decision support system in its eSanjeevani telemedicine service was also among the winners. The Kerala High Court’s district court case management system would also be given an award.
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