Agri Ministry’s platform for farmers, Mahakumbh 2025 among e-governance award winners

Ten projects would be given the Gold Award while six would be handed out the Silver Awards during a ceremony on July 2. (Photo generated using AI)

The Union government on Thursday named 16 projects of the Central, state and local governments across the country as the winners of the National Awards for e-Governance. These include the Agriculture Ministry’s platform for farmers, known as Agri Stack; the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s e-Jagriti platform for filing complaints; and the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s conduct of the Mahakumbh 2025.

Ten projects would be given the Gold Award while six would be handed out the Silver Awards during a ceremony on July 2.

“National Awards for e-Governance are presented every year to recognise and promote excellence in implementation of e-Governance initiatives. The 29th NAeG 2026 awardees in seven categories include the gram panchayats category, recognising deepening and widening of service delivery at grassroots level through digitisation,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.