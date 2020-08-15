PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission, says every Indian to get unique health ID

At a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

In his address to the nation on India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the National Digital Health Mission that he said would “revolutionise” the country’s health sector. Under the mission, he said, every Indian would receive a unique health identity card.

PM Modi’s announcement comes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

During his speech, PM Modi paid tribute to the country’s corona warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers, who have been “relentlessly” fighting Covid-19 on the front lines.

He assured that with the resolve of India’s 130 crore citizens, the country would achieve victory over the pandemic.

PM Modi said India is developing three vaccines for Covid-19, which are all in various stages of trials. He added that large-scale production of the shots would begin after scientists give the go-ahead. “Our roadmap to bring the coronavirus vaccine to all Indians in the shortest possible time is ready… Today, three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as scientists give a green signal, the country will begin large scale production,” he said.

During his speech, PM Modi also reiterated the importance to make India self-reliant, saying it was not just a word but should be a “mantra” for the people. (Read top quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech)

This year due to coronavirus restrictions, safety protocols were in place for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort , including social distancing and wearing masks. The event was attended by over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials and media personnel.

