Coronavirus: National Defence Academy bans tours, outdoor hikes; cadets not be allowed any visitor

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Wednesday said it had suspended all educational tours, outdoor hikes and other mass activities for cadets along with restrictions on the entry of outsiders to the campus. Cadets will also not be allowed visitors, be it parents or others, till further orders as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Indian Express had reported on advisories issued for officers, trainees and staff at all defence establishments in and around Pune, following medical advisories from service headquarters.

A press statement issued by the NDA, through Pune defence public relations officer, stated, “All cadets and personnel at the NDA have been briefed, sensitised about causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of the military hospital. They have also been advised to ensure personal hygiene. All large public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visit to crowded places, guest lectures and movie screenings have been suspended till further orders. All educational tours and outdoor hikes have also been cancelled.”

The press release added, “Cadets are being closely monitored for symptoms by divisional officers, seniors and civilian instructors. Visitors are also not permitted, be it parents or others. Any person with symptoms of flu, cough and cold has been advised to report it immediately and are to be screened and treated separately. Measures are being taken to check outsiders visiting the NDA for work or other purposes.”

Defence officials on Wednesday said messages being circulated on social media about an infected person at the adjoining campuses of Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) and Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) were false. “No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of MILIT or DIAT. All necessary arrangements are in place to regulate screenings,” they added.

