National Cooperative Development Corporation Bill gets House approval

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which expands the role of the NCDC to giving loans and grants directly to cooperative societies.
The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, was introduced by the Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, in the Upper House on behalf of Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Cooperation, who was not present. The Bill provides for expanding the ambit of the societies covered in the Act by amending the definition of “foodstuffs” to include processed food and any other food items notified by the Centre.
It amends the National Cooperative Development Corporation Act, 1962, which was enacted to set up the NCDC in order to carry out programmes through cooperative societies for “production, processing, marketing, storage, export and import of agriculture produce, foodstuffs, industrial goods, livestock and certain other commodities and services”, as per the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons.
Speaking on the Bill, BJD MP Sulata Deo demanded that it be referred to a select committee, asking “Why are we giving power to the Central government”. “Mahatma Gandhi said the soul of the country lives in the villages. Then, why are we taking away the power from the villages and states”, she asked.
While supporting the Bill, YSR Congress Party MP Golla Babu Rao called on the government to ensure that the benefits of the cooperatives sector reaches farmers. Meanwhile, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK said states should not be bypassed and that the Union government should “work closely with state governments”.
While replying to the discussion, Mohol said it was unfortunate that the Congress MPs had walked out. Earlier, INDIA bloc MPs had continued sloganeering and demanding Shah address the House on the police action on students last month.
Mohol said there were over 8 lakh cooperative societies in the country, with over 30 crore members. Regarding the issue of states’ rights, he said all states had adopted the model by-laws for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). The Bill was then passed through voice vote.