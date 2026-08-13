National Cooperative Development Corporation Bill gets House approval

MoS Murlidhar Mohol speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which expands the role of the NCDC to giving loans and grants directly to cooperative societies.

The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, was introduced by the Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, in the Upper House on behalf of Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Cooperation, who was not present. The Bill provides for expanding the ambit of the societies covered in the Act by amending the definition of “foodstuffs” to include processed food and any other food items notified by the Centre.