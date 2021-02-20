National Conference wins chairperson seat in Rajouri DDC

In Ramban district, NC’s Shamshad Bano was elected chairperson and Rabia Hamid (independent) as vice-chairperson.

The National Conference Friday won the chairperson seat in Rajouri District Development Council.

The Congress meanwhile, won the vice-chairperson seat.

Both parties polled eight votes each in the 14-member DDC.

Officials said NC’s Naseem Liaqat was declared elected chairman and Congress’ Shabir Khan vice-chairman. The latter also happens to be a former minister.

However, the election did not come without surprise. Both BJP vice-chairperson candidate Iqbal Malik and independent chairperson candidate Shazia Kouser got six votes each despite the BJP (three), Apni Party and independent (one each) having a combined strength of five in the Council.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration had six votes—NC had five and PDP had one—besides the Congress’ three.

On Thursday, NC and Congress opened their account in Jammu division when their nominees Pooja Thakur and Saima Parveen got elected as chairperson and vice chairperson of the Kishtwar DDC, respectively.

