As discontent grows in Omar’s National Conference, legislators meet party chief Farooq

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
Some MLAs from the National Conference on Friday morning visited party president Farooq Abdullah’s home on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road. The meeting comes against the backdrop of dissatisfaction among a section of legislators after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently carried out a cabinet reshuffle.
Exactly a week ago, last Friday, 18 aggrieved legislators held a meeting in Srinagar, signalling that they were “unwilling” to accept the party’s decision on the cabinet reshuffle.
Last month, four new ministers were inducted into the Cabinet. According to legislators, even before the cabinet expansion, murmurs of discontent within the National Conference had already begun surfacing, and the latest developments only brought things to a head.
The legislators have several demands: dropping ministers who have been in the Cabinet for the past two years; fulfilling promises made to legislators and the public; and addressing grievances against two senior party leaders – Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and National Conference treasurer and parliament member Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, popularly known as Shammi Oberoi.
Omar Abdullah’s biggest challenge now is to keep the flock together amid growing discontent among the party’s old guard.
The Cabinet expansion has also brought regional fault lines within the party into sharper focus, with voters rallying behind their elected representatives to demand adequate representation in the government.
The party faced another setback this week when Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi quit, citing “rot” within the NC.