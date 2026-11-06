As discontent grows in Omar’s National Conference, legislators meet party chief Farooq

Some MLAs from the National Conference on Friday morning visited party president Farooq Abdullah’s home on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road. The meeting comes against the backdrop of dissatisfaction among a section of legislators after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently carried out a cabinet reshuffle.

Exactly a week ago, last Friday, 18 aggrieved legislators held a meeting in Srinagar, signalling that they were “unwilling” to accept the party’s decision on the cabinet reshuffle.

Last month, four new ministers were inducted into the Cabinet. According to legislators, even before the cabinet expansion, murmurs of discontent within the National Conference had already begun surfacing, and the latest developments only brought things to a head.