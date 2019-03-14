J&K: National Conference block president shot at in Bijbehara

Suspected militants shot at and injured a block president of National Conference in South Kashmir’s Bijbehara on Thursday. The incident takes place on a day when election commission appointed observers arrived in the valley and held meetings.

Advertising

The block president has been identified as Mohammed Ismail Wani and is the block president of Bijebhara block in South Kashmir.

A senior health official in Bijbehara area told The Indian Express that he was brought to the hospital and was then referred to Srinagar for further treatment. “His condition was critical and we have shifted him to Srinagar for specialized treatment,” said the official.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted about the incident.

“My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery,” he said in a tweet.