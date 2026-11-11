Amid dissent, National Conference to form advisory groups for MLAs: ‘We are together as a party’

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
To stem dissent triggered by the recent cabinet expansion, the National Conference is moving to set up informal advisory groups of legislators to involve them in the decision-making process.
The move comes after at least 18 party legislators expressed resentment over being left out of the Council of Ministers, accusing the leadership of ignoring their concerns and sidelining them in the party’s decision-making process.
Each minister will have an advisory group comprising legislators. Party president Farooq Abdullah has written to the MLAs, seeking their preferences for ministers they would like to be associated with.
In his letter, Abdullah said that at a recent meeting with the dissident legislators, it was decided to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs attached to each member of the Council of Ministers.
“These legislators will act as a bridge between the party and the government. Ministers will be asked to hold regular meetings with their advisory groups and keep them informed of major policy initiatives and progress being made in their respective departments,” reads the letter Abdullah has written to his party legislators.
The party has decided that each legislator can be part of two advisory groups. “In order to ensure that, as far as possible, legislators are placed with ministers of their choice please provide, in writing, three ministers in order of preference,” the letter reads. “The lists will be prepared and notified as soon as all legislators send their preferences”.
The formation of the advisory groups is the party’s first step towards addressing the grievances of legislators who felt ignored after the recent cabinet expansion. At least 18 dissident legislators had met separately to express their anger over being left out of the Council of Ministers.
The dissident legislators had also written to Abdullah seeking the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and implementation of the party’s election manifesto. Last Friday, Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met the dissident legislators.
After the meeting, Abdullah said there was no discord in the party. “We have spoken; they have raised some concerns and they are genuine. We have heard them all and considered the concerns they raised. We will address some of them now and some in due course,” Abdullah had said. “The news being spread about our party members being scattered is baseless. We are together as a party and the people who think that this party can be broken. This has not happened before and it will not happen in the future”.
The latest move appears aimed at improving coordination within the party and addressing internal discontent, with legislators having complained that ministers do not listen to their concerns about issues in their constituencies.
In his letter, Abdullah has asked the MLAs to submit their preferences within a fortnight.