Amid dissent, National Conference to form advisory groups for MLAs: ‘We are together as a party’

To stem dissent triggered by the recent cabinet expansion, the National Conference is moving to set up informal advisory groups of legislators to involve them in the decision-making process.

The move comes after at least 18 party legislators expressed resentment over being left out of the Council of Ministers, accusing the leadership of ignoring their concerns and sidelining them in the party’s decision-making process.

Each minister will have an advisory group comprising legislators. Party president Farooq Abdullah has written to the MLAs, seeking their preferences for ministers they would like to be associated with.

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In his letter, Abdullah said that at a recent meeting with the dissident legislators, it was decided to set up informal advisory groups of MLAs attached to each member of the Council of Ministers.