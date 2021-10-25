National Commission for Scheduled Castes slams Punjab govt for not reaching out to Lakhbir Singh’s family

Accusing the Punjab government of not coming to the aid of Lakhbir Singh’s family, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla said the commission would push for them monetary relief and other assistance.

After meeting the family members at the commission’s office in the national capital, Sampla said: “Despite the inhuman act inflicted on him in his death, the family was not heard by anyone. The Punjab government said it has arrested four people but no one heard the family. The Punjab government, which otherwise takes interest in such incidents in other states and make big announcements, did not do anything for this family which belongs to the state. The family has complained that the government has not done anything for them.”

He said that the commission has promised the family that the monetary relief it is entitled to would be reaching them as early as possible. He said two families with four young girls were dependent on Lakhbir Singh. Sampla said the education of the girls will be taken care of till the children want to. The widow of Lakhbir Singh would get a pension of Rs 5,000 per month, he announced.

Sampla also said there should be protection for the family from the social boycott that is happening. “We had earlier written to the Akal Takht that the social boycott should not be allowed. In the border areas, religious conversions are on the rise, this will worsen it,” he said.