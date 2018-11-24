Manmohan Singh welcomes govt’s move to develop Kartarpur Sahib corridor

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday appreciated the central government’s decision to clear a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

“It’s a good initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor,” he said, while addressing an audience at Pranab Mukherjee Foundation event.

Referring to the central government’s apparent differences with CBI and RBI, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday stated a nation without well-functioning institution “runs the risk of being a failed nation”.

“When institutions fall prey to extra-constitutional powers and no state actors, there is a risk of violence entering the process or transition.” The Congress asserted that well functioning and impartial institutions are necessary for peace and harmony, but said, “unfortunately integrity of many institutions face many challenges,” Singh said.

The ex-PM also elucidated on the theme of the idea of India while referring to the secular character of the nation. “The very idea of India revolves around unity in diversity and diversity in unity…India is a multicultural, multilingual, multireligious society…communal harmony is extremely important for citizens,” he said.

Singh also invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore while pitching for peace and social harmony. “Tagore wanted a nation where people are truthful…truth central to all religions…Mahatma Gandhi believed communal harmony is crucial for the development of India,” Singh said.