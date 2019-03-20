Nation will not forget sacrifice of those killed in Pulwama terror attack: Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Tuesday the country “has not forgotten and will never forget” the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14, adding that the nation’s leadership is “capable” and has the “courage” to combat terrorists and “those who help terrorists”. Speaking at the 80th Raising Day of CRPF in Gurgaon, Doval said, “At the very beginning, I would like to pay tribute to those forty brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Pulwama, in a very deplorable incident, this force and this country had to sacrifice so many lives. The country has not forgotten and will never forget this.”

“What we should do, what should be our path, what should be our goal, what kind of process should we adopt, what should be its time, this country’s leadership is capable and has the courage to determine this. Whether it is terrorists or those who help terrorists, we will combat this, and every problem, every challenge, every difficulty, we have the courage and the intention to tackle it,” he said. In his speech, the NSA also commended the CRPF for its “high morale”, saying that this meant that the “future of the country is safe”. He described “diversity” and “credibility” as the two factors that set the CRPF apart from other forces.

“This is the only Force that has so much diversity, whether it is static duty, VIP security, commando rights, the area of terrorism, the issue of insurgency in the jungles of the Northeast… any issue where India has had to tackle problems of internal security, the CRPF has made a contribution,” the NSA said.

He added, “Your second specialty is your credibility. Any meeting where we talk, we say which force should be sent, how many battalions should be moved where, we say CRPF should be sent, it is a very credible force, we can depend on it entirely. Your ability, your bravery, your patriotism, your professionalism, you discipline, your leadership, your command and control.”

“A big trap of credibility is that it takes a lot of time to build it but even one day is enough to ruin it. To make sure it does not get ruined, keep moving forward, keep improving the past performance,” he added.

Doval also asked CRPF to “constantly” enhance its professionalism, training, physical capabilities and quick response skills. “World history is replete with examples when weak internal security mechanisms led to loss of independence, constitutional crises and collapse of governments. After World War II, out of the 37 nations that faced such crisis, 28 suffered it because of internal security problems,” he said.