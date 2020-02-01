Nation must unite to contain coronavirus threat at lowest level: Army Chief Gen Naravane

General M M Naravane in New Delhi, Saturday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) General M M Naravane in New Delhi, Saturday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Saturday said that the entire nation will have to get together to make sure that the threat — coronavirus — is contained at the lowest level and that the Army is playing its part in the effort.

General Naravane made the statement while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a parade organised for the 200th Anniversary of the Bombay Sappers of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army.

When asked about the quarantine facility set up by the Army near Manesar for the 300 Indians evacuated from China, General Naravane said, “Coronavirus epidemic has achieved global proportions. We are all seized of this major threat which is there for the entire world. To that end, the whole of the nation has to get together and put in whatever measures required to make sure that this epidemic is contained at the lowest level. And for that, we are playing our part.”

Speaking about the role of engineers in the warfare, Naravane said, “Warfare in the future is going to be even more technical and network-centric in nature. And not only engineers but the whole system has to keep changing and adapting to the changing nature of warfare. To that end, I feel, the engineers have a very big role to play in the future. They will have to adopt technologies and move with the times.”

Asked about the role of engineers in the development of infrastructure in border areas, he said, “Capacity and capability building is an ongoing process. We will continue improving our capacities in the future too. Wherever construction works are involved, whether it is of roads or bridges or barracks, engineers will have a major role to play.”

