Nation built by those with positive mindsets, not compulsive contrarians: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said a new class of compulsive contrarians had emerged who have “no qualms about manufacturing falsehood” and who believe “that this government could do no good”.

In a blog post Jaitley, who is currently in the United States undergoing medical treatment, cited a list of what he said were examples where the ‘compulsive contrarians’ have adopted double standards whenever it suited them. These include the Justice Loya case, the CBI vs CBI issue and the Rafale deal among others.

“Free speech and the right to dissent are critical components of a democracy but falsehood, subversion and institutional destruction are not,” Jaitley said.

“The right to campaign for stifling funds to the economy in the name of autonomy, justifying corruption in the name of institutional independence, attacking Judges when the verdict is not favourable, manufacturing facts as in the case of Judge Loya’s death and the Rafale deal are indicative of the mindset of the Compulsive Contrarians,” Jaitley added.

Concluding his post, Jaitley said nations were “built by those with positive mindsets and a national vigor, not by the Compulsive Contrarians.

“Didn’t left-liberals find fault with the various actions that Gandhiji took during the freedom movement? Weakening a Sovereign Elected Government and strengthening the unelectable is only a subversion of democracy,” he said.

Over the past year, the Congress party has stepped up its attack on the government on issues — including those mentioned by Jaitley — inside as well as outside Parliament and specifically over the Rafale deal where the Congress has alleged corruption on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Jaitley’s blog post on Facebook.