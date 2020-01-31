Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Must Read

Godse and Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said “they believed in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Modi has no guts to say that he believes in Godse.”

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: January 31, 2020 2:53:44 am
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi wayanad, rahul gandhi news, rahul gandhi on Modi, rahul gandhi Nathuram Godse comment on modi, CAA protests, citizenship act, Indian express Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Nathuram Godse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology.

Addressing a party-sponsored ‘constitution protection rally’ in Kalpetta in his constituency Wayanad, Gandhi said “they believed in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Modi has no guts to say that he believes in Godse.” On the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader said an uninformed man is trying to challenge Gandhi’s ideology. “He is filling hatred and anger. He cannot understand what India’s strength is,” he added.

Referring to the amended citizenship act, Gandhi said Indians are being made to prove their credentials. “Who is Modi to decide if I am an Indian or not? Who has given him the license to decide whether I am an Indian or not? I know I am an Indian and don’t want to prove it to anybody. There are 1.3 billion Indians who don’t have to prove that they are Indians,” he said.

While Gandhi led the rally, elsewhere in Kerala, Congress-led UDF workers formed a human map of India as a protest against the citizenship amendment act.

Reacting to Rahul’s comments, Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said in Kolkata, “Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. He should first say what is his ideology and in which ideology he believes in. He should stop lecturing others.”-With PTI, Kolkata

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement