Godse and Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Nathuram Godse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology.

Addressing a party-sponsored ‘constitution protection rally’ in Kalpetta in his constituency Wayanad, Gandhi said “they believed in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Modi has no guts to say that he believes in Godse.” On the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader said an uninformed man is trying to challenge Gandhi’s ideology. “He is filling hatred and anger. He cannot understand what India’s strength is,” he added.

Referring to the amended citizenship act, Gandhi said Indians are being made to prove their credentials. “Who is Modi to decide if I am an Indian or not? Who has given him the license to decide whether I am an Indian or not? I know I am an Indian and don’t want to prove it to anybody. There are 1.3 billion Indians who don’t have to prove that they are Indians,” he said.

While Gandhi led the rally, elsewhere in Kerala, Congress-led UDF workers formed a human map of India as a protest against the citizenship amendment act.

Reacting to Rahul’s comments, Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said in Kolkata, “Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. He should first say what is his ideology and in which ideology he believes in. He should stop lecturing others.”-With PTI, Kolkata

