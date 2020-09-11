Nashik: Man facing financial woes enters bank with knife, demands money; arrested

Police have identified the arrested person as Amar Bodke, who earns his living in event management services. (Representational)

A man in his late 30s reportedly facing financial woes barged into a bank in Nashik on Tuesday afternoon and demanded money holding a knife to a woman officer’s neck. He was dissuaded by bank officials and was later arrested by the police.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Tuesday at the branch of the IDBI Bank located in MG Road areas in Nashik. Police have identified the arrested person as Amar Bodke, who earns his living in event management services.

Inspector Hemant Somwanshi of Sarkarwada police station said, “The man who is in his late 30s, barged into the bank wielding a knife. He entered a cabin where a woman officer was working. He held the knife against her neck and demanded money. But some officials present in the bank started talking to him and dissuaded him from doing any harm. Meanwhile, police were informed and he was detained. Our team immediately reached the spot and arrested. He has said that he has been facing financial problems. He has been booked for attempted robbery and was remanded to police custody.”

Officials said that the man who was in visibly unstable condition described his financial problems as he held the woman officer captive holding a knife to her neck for a few minutes and demanded Rs 10 lakh which he kept saying he required to live.

The IDBI Bank said in a tweet on Tuesday, “A knife-wielding miscreant threatened the staff member at IDBI Bank’s Nashik Road Branch. Was quickly brought under control by the presence of mind shown by our Regional Head and the Staff. IDBI Bank always ensures that our Customers and Staff are safe and Banking continues as usual.”

