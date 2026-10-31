President Droupadi Murmu hoists religious flag, formally opens Nashik Kumbh Mela

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his... Read More
On the sacred banks of the Godavari, amid auspicious echoes of Vedic mantras and the blowing of conch shells, a gathering of saints, politicians and thousands of devotees at Ramtirtha in Nashik, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled Dharmadhwaja, or the religious flag, at 12.02 pm on Saturday, marking the launch of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
President Murmu first offered oblations into the sacrificial fire (Yagnakund). Following this, she ritually worshipped the life-giving Godavari and paid respects to the religious flag. Accompanied by the chanting of priests, she hoisted the flag.
As the flag fluttered in the sky, the surroundings of Ramtirtha echoed with the blowing of conch shells. The religious rituals were conducted under the leadership of priest Satish Shukla and president Chandrashekhar Panchakshari of the Purohit Sangh.
“The religious flag flying is not just a mark of religious identity, but a sacred symbol connecting thousands of years of cultural memory with the present,” Shukla said after the ceremony.
Around 30 kilometres away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the flag for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar at Kushavarta Teerth and the Godavari River in the presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati of Sringeri Peeth.
The priests praised the Godavari through the chanting of mantras, after which the Sankalpa (resolution) ritual was performed. Prayers were offered for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of all living beings.
Jupiter’s entry into the zodiac sign Leo (Simha) is considered an important planetary alignment in the astrological tradition of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Against this backdrop, the hoisting of the religious flag holds religious significance.
The flag hoisting performed by President Droupadi Murmu has also provided a foundation for preparations for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
The cities of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are preparing to welcome devotees arriving from all over India and abroad.
Planned preparations are underway by various agencies regarding infrastructure, sanitation, traffic management, security, and essential civic amenities to make arrangements.
“An effort is being made on the occasion of this grand festival to blend modern management while preserving the sanctity of ancient religious traditions. Administrative machinery is actively working to ensure that the journey of every devotee coming to witness the Godavari, take a holy dip, and experience the company of saints is safe, smooth, and memorable,” said Nasik’s Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan.
Simhastha Kumbh religious flag
The sacred symbols and their meanings on the Simhastha religious flag (Shri Ganga-Godavari Dharma Dhvaj) are specified as follows. The nectar pot (Amrit Kumbh) upon it symbolizes immortality, liberation, and divine power. Omkar is a symbol of positivity, the entire universe, and omnipresence. The letter ‘Shri’ is given as a symbol of victory and auspiciousness. Twelve silk tassels on the flag represent social unity and collective strength, while one bell and three small bells symbolize sound and the primordial sound (Brahmanda/Brahmanad). The auspicious symbols of the crocodile—the vehicle of the Goddess Godavari—along with the sun and moon, are inscribed on the other side of the flag.
The religious flag flying on the banks of the Godavari is a mark of invitation for devotees to this grand festival. Apart from the top political leaders of Maharashtra, the Mahants, spiritual masters, and sadhus and saints from various Akharas were present at the ceremony.
The festival, which will formally begin Saturday, is scheduled to continue until July 2028, when the flags will be lowered in ceremonies at Trimbakeshwar and Nashik. The published calendar for the closing ceremony at Trimbakeshwar lists July 24, 2028, and at Nashik on July 29, 2028. This makes the overall Simhastha period approximately 21 months.