Nashik: 20 killed, over 30 injured as bus hits auto

At least 20 people were killed and more than 30 others injured when a speeding state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw on Deola-Malegaon Road in Nashik district Tuesday evening, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus dragged the autorickshaw along with it and both the vehicles fell into a 35-foot-deep roadside well, police said.

The accident, police said, took place around 4 pm at Methi Phata when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run (MSRTC) bus was on its way to Kalwan town in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from the opposite direction. The bus, packed with passengers, reportedly collided head-on with the autorickshaw after the driver lost control, police added.

Aarti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural, said there were nine passengers in the autorickshaw and 46 in the bus. “All nine people travelling in the autorickshaw were killed. By late evening, we pulled out 20 bodies from the well. At least 33 others are injured in the accident,” she said, adding that two bus passengers could not be traced till late in the evening.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab termed the accident as unfortunate and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the kin of the deceased. He said the MSRTC will bear the full cost of treatment of those injured. —With PTI inputs

