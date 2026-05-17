J-K Police demolish ‘narco palaces’, reclaim over 6 acres of land from drug peddlers in Samba

The operation was part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaign, announced Sunday that they have successfully retrieved nearly 50 kanals (approximately 6.25 acres) of land from illegal occupation by drug peddlers in the Samba district.

Pointing out that Samba SSP Anuj Kumar led the drive involving officials from both the civil administration and the police, they said the retrieved land belonged to the SIDCO Industrial Complex at Bari Brahmana and was valued at approximately Rs 60 crore. The land was handed over to SIDCO after its boundary was properly fenced and flood lights installed, they added.

The demolition site known as ‘Balole Khad’ had been identified as a hotspot for drug activity. This location was part of a targeted anti-narcotics enforcement action conducted jointly by the Samba district police and the civil administration. The operation aimed to address illegal structures that have become safe havens for drug peddlers and habitual offenders involved in heroin trafficking, according to the police.