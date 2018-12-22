Naseeruddin Shah’s children need not feel scared: Naqvi

Amid controversy over Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday said the veteran actor’s children need not feel scared as tolerance was in the DNA of the country. Naqvi, while referring to Shah’s remarks, also said a mountain was being made out of a molehill.

“I think his emotions may have been right, but his words were probably misconstrued and a mountain out of a molehill was made. India is a tolerant country. Tolerance and harmony are in the DNA of the country and despite any circumstances, nobody succeeded in destroying the strong legacy,” Naqvi told PTI during his visit to the city.

“There is no need for his (Shah’s) children to be scared. The country is moving ahead on the basis of the Constitution and in a democratic country, there is no need to fear anybody,” the Minority Affairs Minister added.

Shah, one of the prominent film and stage actors in the country, has found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

He said the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman in the violence.

In the interview, the actor had also expressed concern over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

Naqvi, while taking a dig at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for lauding Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party’s electoral wins in the recent state polls, said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was right in saying that Gandhi is no more a ‘Pappu’.

“He is not a ‘Pappu’ anymore, but has become a ‘Gappu’ – one who spreads rumours and is a loudmouth. From ‘Pappu’ to ‘Gappu’, his journey has been with a ‘jhooth ka jhunjhuna (rattle of lies),” the minister said.

“However, the tree of lies has come under the mountain of truth. As far as the fabricated story of Rafale is concerned, it is a well-planned conspiracy against the national security,” he added.

On the ongoing debate over the caste of Lord Hanuman, the minister said the Ramayana character should not be pushed into any kind of controversy, as he is worshipped and respected by the people, he said.

“Serving Lord Ram and fighting against evil forces was his only message and his real caste,” Naqvi said.