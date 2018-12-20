Naseeruddin Shah on Bulandshahr violence: Cow’s death more significant than death of police officer

Referring to the Bulandshahr violence where a policeman lost his life to mob fury over alleged cow slaughter earlier this month, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has expressed concerns over how “the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer” and how he doesn’t see “the situation improving anytime soon”. “In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer,” Shah said.

The actor was speaking to Karwan-e-Mohabbat India when he also expressed concerns over the “impunity provided for those who take the law into their hands”. “The poison has already spread and it is difficult to put this jinn back into the bottle. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands,” he said.

In the two-minute-ten-second video, Shah also expressed fears over his children’s response if they were asked about their religion. “I feel worried about my children. They do not have a religion. I had received religious education as a child. Ratna (his wife who is a Hindu) belongs to a liberal household, so she had received none,” he said.

The actor added, “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks “are you a Hindu or a Muslim”, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon.”

Asserting that the current situation “makes me angry”, he said, “I want every right-thinking person to feel angry and not scared. This is our home. Who can dare to evict us from here?” he said.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Five people have been arrested so far. However, the main accused is absconding.