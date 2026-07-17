This historic cannon weighed 3.5 tonnes. Theives still found a way to disappear with it

Authorities suspect the theft was carried out by an organised network involved in the illegal trade of antiquities.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Narwar Fort cannon theft, cannon theft, madhya pradesh,The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. (Express photo enhanced using AI)
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A 400-year-old cannon, weighing nearly 3.5 tonnes, was stolen from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, in what investigators believe was a meticulously planned operation targeting one of the state’s most valuable heritage artefacts.

The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. Authorities suspect the theft may have been carried out by an organised network involved in the illegal trade of antiquities.

Investigators believe the thieves first attempted to steal the cannon on July 5 and pushed the object from its original position, but failed to transport it because of its weight. The accused then returned on July 15, removed the cannon, and loaded it onto a vehicle waiting below, officers said.

The stolen cannon was one of 14 historic cannons preserved at the fort. The collection is considered historically significant, with the cannons cast from mixed metals including brass, bronze and other alloys. The Open Kacheri complex, where they were displayed, dates back to the 16th century.

The theft has exposed security lapses at the protected monument.

According to police, six guards are assigned to the fort, four for day duty and two for the night shift. However, investigators found that the two guards supposed to be on duty on the night of the theft had allegedly left the fort and returned home, leaving the monument unattended.

Security lapses

One security guard reportedly told investigators that there were no arrangements for guards to stay overnight at the fort and that basic facilities such as lighting and security equipment were unavailable. Police are examining these statements as part of the investigation.

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Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said the theft was “an extremely serious and sensitive matter”. She said special investigation teams had been formed, checkpoints had been set up on all routes leading to and from the fort, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas was being examined to identify the suspects and trace the vehicle used in the theft.

State Archaeology Department Deputy Director Tarun Kumar Mahobia said sufficient evidence confirmed that the cannon had been stolen and that a joint investigation with the police was underway. He described the incident as a serious loss to the state’s cultural heritage.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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