This historic cannon weighed 3.5 tonnes. Theives still found a way to disappear with it

The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. (Express photo enhanced using AI)

A 400-year-old cannon, weighing nearly 3.5 tonnes, was stolen from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, in what investigators believe was a meticulously planned operation targeting one of the state’s most valuable heritage artefacts.

The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. Authorities suspect the theft may have been carried out by an organised network involved in the illegal trade of antiquities.

Investigators believe the thieves first attempted to steal the cannon on July 5 and pushed the object from its original position, but failed to transport it because of its weight. The accused then returned on July 15, removed the cannon, and loaded it onto a vehicle waiting below, officers said.