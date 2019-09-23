Narrow escape for passengers as helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

A private helicopter, with six passengers on board, had a narrow escape on Monday when the tail of the chopper hit a concrete structure while making an emergency landing at Kedarnath just minutes after taking off.

All seven people, including the pilot, are reported to be safe. The rear part of the helicopter was damaged in the incident.

The pilot was making an emergency landing after the helicopter developed a technical snag soon after taking off, Disaster Management officials told the Indian Express. The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata, news agency PTI reported.

(More details awaited)