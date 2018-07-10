Narrating decay and guilt: A library on Beadon Street in Kolkata

The library has only 50 active members now – a staggering number for a city that prides itself as the seat of Indian modernity. (Photo by Deepanita Das) The library has only 50 active members now – a staggering number for a city that prides itself as the seat of Indian modernity. (Photo by Deepanita Das)

In 2008, the then West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee along with other theatre personalities inaugurated the newly air-conditioned and renovated Minerva Theatre located on Beadon Street. Built in 1893, the celebrated theatre is one of the many iconic buildings that dazzles this part of Kolkata. However, not all vestiges of colonial Bengal have been that fortunate. Few meters from Minerva lies one of the first public libraries of the city. Chaitanya library was set up in 1889 by Gaur Hari Sen and Kunj Behari Dutta with Rabindranath Tagore and Reverend Alex Tomary (amongst others) being later co-opted as its founding members.

Though intrigued and excited by the idea of accompanying my journalist friend Deepanita for her project, I realized that I was completely unaware of a milestone moment in my city’s literary and cultural history. The fact that the library was in the proximity of my alma mater, Scottish Church College which shaped my academic interests, made this ignorance appear outrageous. The imposing white façade, as if competing with Minerva, offers a misleading entry point to an artifact that has been disowned by both the reading public and the government authorities. As we settle down to absorb the variegated narratives of Bengal renaissance that echoes from each corner of the library, the treasurer Debashish Dey directs our attention to the potraits of the founders that embellish the insides of the building. The library has only 50 active members now – a staggering number for a city that prides itself as the seat of Indian modernity.

Books are issued from the first floor; behind a magnificent mahogany table that guards overarching prodigious bookshelves. Like most colonial buildings in Kolkata, Chaitanya library boasts of French or Venetian windows, wooden balustrade, and ventilators. The floors are grey and sooty though. I spot a bundle of pinned receipts caked in dust. The reading room or what remains of it, is predictably empty, reeking of damp and neglect.

We are told that nothing has been digitized here. It is quite obvious actually. “Is there no computer?” I ask for the sake of it. “We don’t have money” the secretary, Biswanath Ganguly promptly replies. Perhaps in his late seventies, Ganguly soon warms up to me, recollecting details of a proposed café in the building. “We have plenty of space and they wanted to make this into a tourist spot. The government got these sections painted but we don’t have the manpower,” he says.

The library stays closed in the afternoon since there is no one to manage the place. I saw a few new bookshelves that haven’t been used yet. Ganguly fondly recollects that the two Nobel Laureates – Rabindranath Tagore and C V Raman – were associated with the library. Dr. Grierson, Sri Bankim Chandra, and R C Dutt apart from other luminaries have lectured in some of these rooms. We take the wooden stairs towards the ‘English section’ and stumble upon a painful sight – books piled over each other in a dismal condition, as insects feast over them. I lay my hands on a text by Horace only to find termites oozing out of it. The second floor opens into the balcony and the rainwater finds easy passage into the damp walls and brown pages. This is the section on world literature from the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, ravaged by the collective callousness of Kolkata.

The library has approximately one and a half lakh books and thirty thousand periodicals. Ganguly shows us a room reserved for Vedas and other ancient religious texts. There are separate smaller rooms for journals, periodicals, pamphlets, and newspapers, perhaps doing justice to the vernacular output of the age. “People mostly come for research work these days, they don’t read”. When I ask him about the rooms on the ground floor, he mentions an NGO that runs a school for the underprivileged children from Rambagan area. Located somewhere behind the library, Rambagan serves as one of the four red-light areas that constitute the famed Sonagachi.

Despite occasional government help, the recurrent costs incurred on pest control, electricity and maintenance are largely sustained through small donations. “We often pay from our own pockets,” Ganguly says. Though the desperate industrial development that demolished many colonial residential buildings in the city has left this architectural delight untouched, little attention has been paid to conserving and maintaining it. President of the library, Pradip Sengupta explains that there is a lack of initiative from the government. “The main issue is that of finance. No organisation is coming forward to help us. We are somehow managing to keep the library open, somehow making these books available to the readers. I want to appeal to common citizens, remind them of their literary heritage and responsibility so that this library can be saved for the future generations,” he says.

Whether or not Sengupta’s appeal will be heard, Chaitanya library continues to trudge through the slime, being carried forward by few of those who still care. Perhaps the priorities of the city have changed and its intelligentsia has more pressing concerns than maintaining a historic house of knowledge. Perhaps the library won’t rise and shine again. Despite it all though, it has continued to resiliently survive as testimony to the brilliant legacy of Calcutta.

