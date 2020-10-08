‘Where do you get such good quality of drugs’: MP minister Narottam Mishra’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Two days after Rahul Gandhi said that his party Congress would have thrown China out of India’s territory in less than 15 minutes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at him, asking “from where he got such good quality drugs.”

“In 10 days loan waiver, in 15 days throwing out China… I would like to pay my respects to the teacher who has taught him this. From where do you get such good quality drugs,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former Congress president while addressing a public gathering late Tuesday evening, as part of his ”Kheti Bachao Yatra”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “coward”. “The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a ”deshbhakt” and the whole country knows that China’s forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes,” Gandhi said.

#WATCH: Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi’s remark pic.twitter.com/xrX47Wgs87 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

“China came inside our territory four months back and how much time will it take to throw them out. I feel till the time the UPA government is not formed, China will continue to occupy the territory, but the day our government we will throw them out,” he said. He also claimed that China had “dared to enter India and kill our soldiers” as Modi has “weakened” the country.

He claimed that the prime minister does not realise the power of the country, its farmers and labourers and is only concerned about his image. “He clicks photos and you must have seen the empty tunnel he is waving (referring to inauguration of Atal tunnel a few days ago,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly targetting the government over Ladakh standoff and has been making scathing remarks about the recent border tension, accusing the government of poor handling of the situation.

