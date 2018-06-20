Naroda Patiya riots: Three convicts to be sentenced on June 25

During the hearing, the defence lawyers urged the Division Bench of Justice Harsha Devani and Justice A S Supehia to exercise their discretionary power for minimum sentencing. During the hearing, the defence lawyers urged the Division Bench of Justice Harsha Devani and Justice A S Supehia to exercise their discretionary power for minimum sentencing.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday concluded the hearing on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to three convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case. The three — P J Rajput, Rajkumar Chaumal and Umesh Bharwad — were acquitted by the trial court in 2012, but the High Court reversed the judgment and convicted them of arson and being part of a violent mob that killed 96 Muslims in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning.

During the hearing, the defence lawyers urged the Division Bench of Justice Harsha Devani and Justice A S Supehia to exercise their discretionary power for minimum sentencing by considering “facts and mitigating circumstances” such as heir clients’ social status, family’s hardship among others.

One of the convicts’ lawyer told the court that his client, Rajkumar Chaumal, was “involved in social work and has been extending legal help to Muslims and also works for the community’s betterment”. The lawyer said that he was “honourably discharged” from the Indian army.

Special Public Prosecutor R C Kodekar, however, sought maximum punishment for the three convicts and said that in this case another convict was sentenced to ten years on similar charges. He said that looking at the gravity of offence, the court should award strict punishment.

The said the sentence will be pronounced June 25. On April 20 this year, the bench while acquitting former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and 18 others convicts had held three men guilty in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App