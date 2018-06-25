Naroda Patiya massacre: Gujarat High Court sentences three convicts to 10 years in jail

On April 20, the High Court had acquitted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. (File) On April 20, the High Court had acquitted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday sentenced three convicts in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case to ten years of imprisonment. P J Rajput, Rajkumar Chaumal and Umesh Bharwad were earlier acquitted by a trial court in 2012 but the High Court reversed the judgment and convicted them of arson and being part of a violent mob that killed 96 Muslims in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning.

The High Court had, however, upheld the acquittals of 29 others in the case.

The Division Bench of Justice Harsha Devani and Justice A S Supehia pronounced the quantum, declining the defence’s request to consider the social status and family hardships of the accused before pronouncing the sentence in the matter.

On April 20, the High Court had acquitted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

Another court hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case, in which Kodnani too is an accused had recently allowed her to call 14 witnesses which also included former BJP president Amit Shah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App