Naroda Gam riot judge transferred

Special judge of the designated court appointed for the trial of Naroda Gam riot case in Ahmedabad, Judge Mukesh Kantilal Dave, was transferred to Valsad to take charge as the principal district judge by an order of the Gujarat High Court on Friday.

Judge Dave was also the principal judge of the Ahmedabad city civil and sessions court since January 29, 2018.

The trial is in the stage of submission of final arguments. Prosecution had completed its submissions nearly a year ago and currently final argument submissions on behalf of some of the accused were underway, while those on behalf of some others were already completed. All accused are currently out on bail.

