Narmada police launches manhunt: Husband on the run after ‘killing wife’

The Narmada police has laun-ched a manhunt for a 27-year-old man, after his wife was found dead at a farm near their house in Sagbara on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Kailashben Vasava (25) was killed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and her body was dumped in the nearby farm. Kailashben’s husband and accused in the case, Ravidas Vasava is on the run.

The victim had sustained major injuries on her head, chest and stomach and was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband, police said.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother has stated that the accused was suspicious of Kailashben having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent fights between the two. The mother further alleged that the accused had earlier beaten the victim on several occasions and threatened to kill her, too. Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (Murder) and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

“The body was first spotted by a villager who informed her family who then approached the police. The husband is absconding and his phone is switched off. He was last seen with the victim on Monday. We are trying to find him. The family has alleged that he killed her because he was suspicious of her; we can know the exact reason only once he is nabbed,” a police official said.

