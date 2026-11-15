On Birsa Munda Jayanti, MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Rs 1,400-crore Narmada irrigation project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the Rs 1,400-crore Dahi Micro Lift Irrigation Project, aimed at bringing Narmada water to drought-prone areas of Alirajpur and Dhar districts as the BJP government made its push into the state’s tribal heartland on the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Addressing the ‘Shubh Neer Swagatam’ programme in Jobat on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Yadav said the project would increase the state’s irrigation coverage by another one lakh hectares. He said the government was working to expand the total irrigated area to one crore hectares over the next few years.

The CM also inaugurated development works worth more than Rs 57 crore in Alirajpur district and performed the bhoomi pujan.

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The CM said the project was part of a larger effort to ensure that Narmada water reached farmers in Alirajpur, Jobat and Dhar, where agriculture has traditionally depended heavily on rainfall. He also referred to an earlier pipeline project worth Rs 2,500 crore inaugurated in Sardarpur in Dhar district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Express Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Express Photo)

Yadav said that MP’s irrigated area had increased substantially over the past two decades. Until 2002-03, the state only had 7.5 lakh hectares under irrigation, he said. It had subsequently increased by nearly 40 lakh hectares, with the total irrigated area now standing at 61 lakh hectares during the tenure of the present government, he added.

Yadav said that the state government had increased the budget of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department from Rs 651 crore in 2002-03 to Rs 47,000 crore. He presented the increase as evidence of the government’s focus on welfare and development of disadvantaged communities.

Invoking Birsa Munda, Yadav said the tribal revolutionary had challenged British rule at the age of 25 and earned reverence through his ideals and work for society. “The great revolutionary and people’s hero Bhagwan Birsa Munda brought the British rulers to their knees at the young age of 25. He earned reverence through his ideals and dedicated efforts for the welfare of his community and the nation,” he said.

Political significance

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The political significance of the programme extends beyond the birth anniversary celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh has approximately 1.53 crore Scheduled Tribe residents, accounting for 21.1 per cent of its population. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP won 31 of the 47 ST-reserved seats, while the Congress secured 15. The equation changed dramatically in 2018, when the Congress won 30 seats and the BJP was reduced to 16. The Congress’s performance in the tribal belt was an important factor in its return to power after 15 years, with Kamal Nath becoming the CM.

The BJP, subsequently, undertook an extensive campaign to rebuild its relationship with tribal communities under then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The strategy combined welfare initiatives, recognition of tribal freedom fighters, cultural symbolism and promises of greater control over local resources.

The PM Narendra Modi government at the Centre instituted November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2021, with the first national celebrations held in Bhopal. The Chouhan government also renamed Habibganj railway station after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati and promoted the contributions of tribal leaders such as Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

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The BJP’s recovery became evident in the 2023 Assembly elections, when it won 24 of the 47 ST-reserved constituencies, compared with 16 in 2018. The Congress won 22, while the Bharat Adivasi Party secured Sailana in Ratlam district. The results marked a significant reversal of the 2018 electoral trend, although the Congress retained a substantial presence in the tribal belt.