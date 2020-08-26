Narmada dam water level touches 128 metres

Officials said that the dam had received about 2 lakh cusecs of water on Tuesday, pushing the water level beyond 128 metres.

Water level in Narmada dam in Kevadia colony has touched 128.78 metres on Tuesday afternoon, up by 2 metres since Monday, when it was at 126.89 metres. Officials said that the dam had received about 2 lakh cusecs of water on Tuesday, pushing the water level beyond 128 metres.

The Narmada dam has also increased in its live storage to 2,890 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) from 2509 MCM on Monday. Officials added that the dam, which has a Full Reservoir Level capacity of 138.68 metres, could reach its maximum capacity by the first week of September given the heavy rains in the upstream areas of Madhya Pradesh. Close to 6,000 cusecs of water is being released from the dam into the main canal.

Meanwhile, a steady release of 1.8 lakh cusec water from the Kadana dam in Mahisagar district, has submerged the Hadod bridge that connects Lunawada to Ahmedabad. The bridge is also crucial to connect the north Mahisagar district to parts of Rajasthan. The submergence of the bridge has meant that at least 45 villages have been cut off.

Due to the rising level of Mahisagar river, the Galteshwar bridge connecting Kheda district to Vadodara has also been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure by the Desar Mamlatdar. The Kadana dam is receiving close to 1.73 lakh cusec of water.

