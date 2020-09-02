Narmada dam to see cutback in inflow: Areas of Ankleshwar flooded, 500 evacuated

A youth also died in Bharuch town after allegedly falling into an open drain in the water logged area of Kurja. (Representational)

With the water level in Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam touching 133 metres despite close to 11 lakh cusec water being discharged from the spillway and the powerhouses, several areas of Ankleshwar town in Bharuch district were inundated on Tuesday including many residential societies that witnessed heavy waterlogging. Bharuch city, which has already seen waterlogging since the last two days, saw the Narmada water rise to 35 feet near the Golden Bridge which connects Bharuch town to Ankleshwar.

Low-lying areas of Ankleshwar town were inundated on Tuesday with 500 people evacuated to safer locations. Juna Diva village in Ankleshwar was heavily waterlogged and the administration shifted several people to local government schools-turned-relief shelters. A youth also died in Bharuch town after allegedly falling into an open drain in the water logged area of Kurja. Bharuch District Collector Dr MD Modhiya warned residents to stay indoors and not venture into the water logged areas.

The Narmada dam is releasing 10.70 lakh cusec water as of Tuesday evening through its spillway with 23 open gates and about 40,000 cusec from the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) after generation of 1200MW electricity — all of which flows towards Bharuch downstream. Another 17,000 cusec of water is also being released from the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH).

According to officials of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), Indirasagar dam which is located in Madhya Pradesh upstream from Narmada Dam, is set to cutback on the water being released into the basin from Tuesday night.

“They will cutback about 4 lakh out of around 11 lakh cusec water being released since Sunday. Narmada dam will receive about 7 lakh cusec water from Tuesday night onwards, which will also help reduce the flow into the river downstream and thereby provide respite to the district villages,” an official said.

SSNNL officials also hinted that if the flow of the water from Indirasagar is reduced significantly by Wednesday afternoon, Narmada dam could shut some of the 23 open gates in order to raise the level of the reservoir to its Full Reservoir Level of 138.68 metres.

