Narmada dam Power generation begins as water level crosses 130 metres

For the first time this year, water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Narmada distict crossed the 130 metres on Thursday, adding nearly 9 metres to its level since Saturday.

The dam level was at 130.53 metres at 5pm on Thursday, about eight metres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres. The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) has resumed generation of hydropower in a phased manner. According to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), the Narmada dam has an inflow of 62,723 cusec Thursday evening. About 34,856 cusec of water is being released after generation of power at the RBPH while 5,178 cusec water is being released from the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH).

“The total outflow of water is about 40,000 cusec. The powerhouses resumed in a phased manner from the midnight of August 26,” said PC Vyas, Director SSNNL.

The RBPH, which runs on six reversible turbines of a capacity of 200 MW each and total installed capacity of 1,200 MW, currently has five turbines operational, Vyas said. According to SSNNL data, the RBPH generated 606.49 MU (1MW=10,00,000 MU) power from August 10 to 31 in 2019, when the inflow to the reservoir was the highest due to heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh and power generation in the Omkareshwar and Indirasagar dams.

Consequently, the level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed 133 meters in August 2019, necessitating the RBPH to be functional as per the dam safety protocol. The CHPH also generated about 350 MU of electricity during the same time. The RBPH is an under ground power house stationed on the right bank of the river located about 165 metres downstream of the dam. The CHPH, on the other hand, is a surface power station in a saddle dam on right bank of the reservoir.

The energy generated from both the power houses is to be evacuated through 400 KV level through interconnecting transformers at GIS, situated in RBPH switch yard. The energy is transmitted to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in the proportion of 16:27:57 respectively.

Officials said that the dam could reach its maximum capacity by the first week of September.

