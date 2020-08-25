Narmada dam level rises by four metres in two days

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) officials said that the current inflow to the dam is due to the release from the hydropower plants in MP, as well as heavy rain in the catchment area of the Narmada basin. (Express photo)

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia Colony of Narmada district reached a level of 126.89 metres on Monday, with a live storage of 2,509 million cubic metres (MCM), due to the steady inflow from Madhya Pradesh which generates hydropower at its Indirasagar and Omkareshwar dams upstream of Narmada.

The inflow was close to 2.2 lakh cusecs, thus raising the level in the dam by nearly two metres overnight and four metres since Saturday.

The level in the dam on Saturday was at 122.67 metres. Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) officials said that the current inflow to the dam is due to the release from the hydropower plants in MP, as well as heavy rain in the catchment area of the Narmada basin.

In August 2019, the dam had reached its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres for the first time since the installation of the 30 gates after raising its height in 2017. However, despite the inflow of the water, the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) is currently turned off.

Earlier in June this year, both the RBPH and the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH) had started to produce 17 to 20 million units (MU) of electricity worth Rs 4 crore per day. Officials had said that it was resumed at the request of MP, which has a 57% share in the electricity generation from the Narmada dam as per the Award of the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal.

The powerhouse also functioned in May, but was closed due to the ongoing construction work on the Garudeshwar weir located 12 km downstream of the dam.

The construction of Garudeshwar weir, which will allow authorities to hold the water that is released from the turbines after the generation of power around the Statue of Unity (located 3.5 kilometres downstream), is to be completed by the end of this year.

The SSNNL is also set to operate a jetty service for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity to cruise along the six-kilometre stretch downstream from the statue towards the weir.

Meanwhile, close to 60 villages on the riverbanks of the Mahisagar river have been put on alert after the Kadana Dam in Mahisagar district began releasing 1.5 lakh cusec water through 10 open gates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.