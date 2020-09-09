Narmada dam inching towards its full capacity

This is the second consecutive year when the dam will fill to its full capacity. (Express photo)

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia colony in Narmada District is inching towards its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

On Tuesday evening, the water level in the dam touched 136.49 metres, just about two metres short of its FRL.

SSNNL data showed that the dam, which received about 11 lakh cusec daily inflow from the Indirasagar and Omkareshwar dams between August 30 and September 2, is receiving about 1 lakh cusec of inflow with the rains in Madhya Pradesh receded. The inflow on Tuesday evening stood at 94,251 cusec while the outflow from the dam is 32,947 cusec, including 28,393 cusec from the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) and 4,554 cusec from the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH).

An SSNNL official said, “This is the second year that the dam is reaching its maximum capacity of 138.68 metres.

But this year is different from last year because September 2019 was the first time since the completing of the construction and the installation of gates in 2017 that the dam was reaching the maximum capacity and being tested against the force of the full reservoir. So we were required to release water by operating RBPH last year. Since it has already happened last year, this year the dam can be filled up to its capacity but we are expecting a steady heavy inflow of close to 1 lakh cusec from MP, so the RBPH is also operational.”

