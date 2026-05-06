Narmada cruise boat crew fled without rescuing passengers, says court

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and social media coverage of the incident, Judicial Magistrate First Class D.P. Sutrakar ordered the Bargi police station to lodge an FIR and report back to the court within two days.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: May 6, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Bargi river boat accident, Jabalpur cruise drowning, Jabalpur news, Madhya Pradesh boat capsize, Bargi dam rescue operation, storm causes boat accident India, Jabalpur district authorities, NDRF rescue Jabalpur, boat safety regulations MP, Bargi river casualtiesNDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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A district court in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has directed police to register an FIR against the operator of the cruise boat that capsized in the Bargi reservoir on April 30, holding that the crew’s “failure” to rescue drowning passengers could amount to serious criminal offences.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and social media coverage of the incident, Judicial Magistrate First Class D.P. Sutrakar ordered the Bargi police station to lodge an FIR and report back to the court within two days.

In the order dated May 5, the court observed that the boat operator allegedly drove the vessel “negligently”, leading to the sinking that killed several passengers. The magistrate noted that the operator, despite being familiar with the functioning of the vessel, “left the drowning persons and escaped safely himself”.

“The vessel operator, despite being familiar with the activities and functioning of the vessel, abandoned the passengers who were drowning and himself escaped safely. His failure to make any effort to save them prima facie attracts provisions under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 110 relating to attempt to commit culpable homicide,” the order read.

The court opined that if an FIR is not registered and investigation is not carried out in the matter, then in “future operators of cruises or boats may similarly abandon other persons during mishaps, leading to repetition of such incidents,” the order stated.

The magistrate said the court was taking suo motu cognisance to prevent recurrence of such incidents and ordered that an FIR be registered against the driver present on the boat at the time of the incident as well as other crew members.

The April 30 boat tragedy in the Bargi dam area of Jabalpur district had claimed 13 lives after a cruise ship reportedly overturned during an evening ride. The local authorities have claimed that the mishap was a result of a storm and constituted a high-level committee to probe the allegations.

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When asked about the court order, the police have confirmed the receipt of the order but are yet to register an FIR. “We have received an FIR in the case and have begun investigation. We will soon update the court with our probe,” said a senior police officer.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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