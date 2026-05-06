Narmada cruise boat crew fled without rescuing passengers, says court

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A district court in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has directed police to register an FIR against the operator of the cruise boat that capsized in the Bargi reservoir on April 30, holding that the crew’s “failure” to rescue drowning passengers could amount to serious criminal offences.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and social media coverage of the incident, Judicial Magistrate First Class D.P. Sutrakar ordered the Bargi police station to lodge an FIR and report back to the court within two days.

In the order dated May 5, the court observed that the boat operator allegedly drove the vessel “negligently”, leading to the sinking that killed several passengers. The magistrate noted that the operator, despite being familiar with the functioning of the vessel, “left the drowning persons and escaped safely himself”.