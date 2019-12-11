Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar’s passport impounded

A complaint was filed against the activist in June this year by a journalist stating that Patkar had obtained her passport by concealing and suppressing material facts from the RPO Mumbai. A complaint was filed against the activist in June this year by a journalist stating that Patkar had obtained her passport by concealing and suppressing material facts from the RPO Mumbai.

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar’s passport was impounded by the Mumbai Regional Passport Office (RPO) on December 9.

On October 18, Patkar had received a show-cause notice from the RPO asking her why her passport should not be impounded considering she had failed to disclose information regarding pendency of nine cases against her in Madhya Pradesh while applying for renewal. The passport was issued to her in March 2017, for a ten year period.

In response to the show-cause notice, the activist had in November sought time to get documents from courts, police to submit before the RPO. Her request was rejected a week ago and she was given seven days time to submit the passport.

Talking to The Indian Express, Patkar said, “ I received a letter last week asking me to submit my passport with the RPO in a weeks time. However, I sought more time as getting details of cases was not possible so soon. Some cases are related to non-violent, peaceful agitations while demanding justice. However, since they did not give me time, I sent the passport to them.”

The two-page show cause notice reportedly mentions nine FIR’s registered against her in several districts of Madhya Pradesh between 1996 to 2017.

A complaint was filed against the activist in June this year by a journalist stating that Patkar had obtained her passport by concealing and suppressing material facts from the RPO Mumbai.

