Add to our offer or subtract: Narendra Tomar to farm unions

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File)

As the government announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be releasing Friday the next tranche of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore farmer families under PM-KISAN, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer unions, protesting against the new farm laws, to send their comments on the Centre’s proposal, with what they wish to “add… or subtract”.

Speaking to reporters, Tomar said: “I am totally optimistic that our farmer unions will discuss (among themselves) and let us know their comments on the government’s proposal, what they want to add to the proposal or subtract. They can tell us a date and time for talks that’s convenient to them.”

“The government is fully ready for talks. I hope they discuss soon and inform us, and we will talk to them promptly. I hope we will move towards a solution,” he said.

The majority in the country, he said, support the new farm laws. He said the government will undertake more reforms in the agriculture sector in the coming days.

“Attempts have been made to bring several reforms in the agriculture sector during the last six years and many other reforms are yet to be done in this sector… these will be done in the coming days,” Tomar said, without going into specifics.

Meanwhile, an official statement Wednesday said the Prime Minister will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via videoconference at noon December 25. More than Rs 18,000 crore will be transferred to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Prime Minister, the release stated, will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event.

The farmers, it said, will share their experiences of PM-KISAN and other initiatives of the government for the welfare of farmers. The Union Agriculture Minister, the release stated, will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

