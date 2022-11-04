Stubble burning not a political issue: Narendra Singh Tomar

STUBBLE BURNING is not a “political issue” and politicians and governments should ponder upon how to get rid of this problem, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a workshop on “effective management of paddy straw”, Tomar said land fertility and environment get affected due to stubble burning.

“The issue of stubble [burning] is not a political issue. I think, people in politics and government should ponder upon how to get rid of the stubble burning,” he said.

Giving details of the measures taken by the Centre to stop the stubble burning, the minister said, “The Centre has provided Rs 3,138 crore to states for stubble management since 2018-19. Many state governments have done a good job and they are gradually moving in the positive direction. We have provided more than Rs 1,400 crore to Punjab.”

“The state governments have procured 2 lakh machines. These two lakh machines are sufficient. If a state government decides, then it can get rid [of the stubble burning] definitely,” he said.

Tomar said that the Centre had held several meetings with the state and it is ready to further discuss the issue with the states.

“Just 5-6 days ago, a meeting was held in which ministers and officials from all the states were present. Even today this workshop is being held. On the earlier occasions too, the Centre had held discussion [on this issue] with the states. If anyone wants to have further discussions, the Centre is ready for the same,” Tomar said, responding to a query.

He urged the farmers to use Pusa decomposer, which has been developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), for efficient management of paddy stubble.

“Many farmers are using the Pusa decomposer… I want to urge the state governments and farmers that they should use Pusa decomposer maximum. This will ensure protection of the fertile power of the land, and environment,” Tomar said.

Earlier, addressing the workshop, Tomar said that out of the financial assistance of over Rs 3,000 crore provided to the states, the maximum of Rs 1,400 crore has been provided to Punjab, followed by Rs 900 crore to Haryana, Rs 713 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Rs 6 crore to Delhi. Out of this, about Rs 1,000 crore was still available with the states, including Rs 491 crore with Punjab alone, he said.

Tomar also said that more important than political discussion on paddy straw is to discuss its management and how to get rid of it. He said that the problem of stubble burning is serious and on this issue levelling allegations and counter allegations are not justified.

Tomar’s remarks came days after the Centre held a meeting on the issue. On October 19, the Centre had held a meeting on the issue of stubble burning, which was attended by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala and representatives of the concerned states.